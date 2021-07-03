Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266,905 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.24% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $41,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BXS. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BXS shares. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

NYSE:BXS opened at $28.15 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.24.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

