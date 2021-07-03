Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Get Bankinter alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Bankinter has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankinter (BKNIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.