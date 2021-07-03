Barclays PLC Acquires 81,998 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,998 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.24. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $227,631.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,814.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $251,042.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,046.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,022 shares of company stock worth $815,687. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.