Barclays PLC Acquires Shares of 82,167 Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 82,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $53.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $40.14 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.12.

