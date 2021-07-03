Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,416 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 400,976 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Southwestern Energy worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,018,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,663 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,215,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,427,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 701.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,604,160 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,122 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.49. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWN. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

