Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Watts Water Technologies worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,297,000 after buying an additional 221,776 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 479,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,892,000 after buying an additional 34,673 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,900,000 after buying an additional 297,695 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,344,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WTS opened at $146.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.86. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.19 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Munish Nanda sold 7,883 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total value of $1,070,905.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

