Barclays PLC Has $4.44 Million Stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,960 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,293,000 after purchasing an additional 972,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Covetrus by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,105,000 after buying an additional 1,714,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Covetrus by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,888,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,530,000 after buying an additional 585,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Covetrus by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after buying an additional 139,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Covetrus by 14.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,588,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,594,000 after buying an additional 198,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.53. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In other Covetrus news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $751,158.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $72,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,519.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,072 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,459. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

