Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,872 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Independent Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $74.70 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INDB. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

