Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 76.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.