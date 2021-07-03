Bausch Health Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 9,332 put options on the company. This is an increase of 852% compared to the average volume of 980 put options.

In related news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

BHC opened at $29.89 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

