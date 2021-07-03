Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

BVNRY opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative net margin of 19.30% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; monkeypox under the JYNNEOS name; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

