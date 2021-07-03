BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1,250.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHRW opened at $93.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.03. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.56 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

