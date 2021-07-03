BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 150 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $196.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.75 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC cut their target price on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

