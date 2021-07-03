BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 734.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 506,401 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $1,151,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $92.03 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $94.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

