BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,108,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,453,000 after buying an additional 202,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after buying an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $163,560.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,581.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $474.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $475.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $437.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.