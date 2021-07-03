BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 66 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 330.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

VGT opened at $403.71 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $276.14 and a 52-week high of $404.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.48.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

