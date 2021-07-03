BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.89.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,389,436 shares of company stock worth $519,424,174. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHWY opened at $80.55 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.76.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

