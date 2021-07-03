Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Insider Giuseppe Ciaramella Sells 78,580 Shares

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $130.21 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $138.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $6,182,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,781,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $7,845,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,947,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 149,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.