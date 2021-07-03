bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Update

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BEBE stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.71. bebe stores has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

