Belt Finance (BELT) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $12.86 or 0.00037100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $50.93 million and $1.83 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00044944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00140487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00169308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,724.24 or 1.00174112 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 3,960,252 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

