Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.

HD traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.70. 2,201,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.22 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $343.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

