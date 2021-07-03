Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Commerce Bancshares makes up 0.9% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $75.06. 331,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,664. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.89. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

