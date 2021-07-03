Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 53,369 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 118,654 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 192,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 47,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PREF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 37,349 shares. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $98.13 and a 52 week high of $101.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.