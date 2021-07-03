Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $951,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,698,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $125,622,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,564,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,553,000 after purchasing an additional 958,649 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

