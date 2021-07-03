Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases Shares of 60,594 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.0% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,044,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,289,000 after buying an additional 2,255,935 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,177,000 after buying an additional 8,691,039 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,313,000 after buying an additional 1,365,437 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,382,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,249,000 after buying an additional 1,546,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,325,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,855,000 after buying an additional 4,438,020 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,496,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952,449. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

