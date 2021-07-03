Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 414 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,188,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after buying an additional 2,586,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after buying an additional 2,254,847 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after buying an additional 1,327,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after buying an additional 641,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,926. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

