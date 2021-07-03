Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 999 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,754 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Starbucks by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 748,779 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $81,819,000 after purchasing an additional 58,727 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 8.8% during the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $2,830,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Starbucks by 123.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 776,471 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,844,000 after purchasing an additional 428,563 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Starbucks by 12.4% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 79,604 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,567,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,822. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.56. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.82 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.