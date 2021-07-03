Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 546.1% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000.

ROBT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.20. 24,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,537. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $59.72.

