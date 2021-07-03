Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,746,000 after purchasing an additional 508,922 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,438,000 after purchasing an additional 357,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,509,000 after purchasing an additional 207,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,583 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

NYSE O traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,812,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,910. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.