Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $8.26 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,358 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $18,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.54. 15,068,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,432,995. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

