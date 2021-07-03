Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,987,000 after buying an additional 147,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,315,000 after purchasing an additional 107,824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 114,237 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 126,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 166,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NXTG stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,801. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $77.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.76.

