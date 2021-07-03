Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.60. 447,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.29 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.76.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.