Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,672 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 27.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,502,000 after buying an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Cummins by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Cummins by 321.4% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Cummins by 9,761.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,234. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.51. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.30 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.47.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

