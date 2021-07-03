Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,456,000 after buying an additional 389,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,008,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $6.82 on Friday, hitting $140.02. 16,705,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,008. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.39. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

