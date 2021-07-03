Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,751 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Prudential PLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $77.91. 41,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,316. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $80.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.87.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

