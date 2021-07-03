Benjamin Silbermann Sells 37,500 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $2,943,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $2,970,375.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $2,846,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $1,806,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,748,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00.

NYSE PINS opened at $79.31 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $89.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,321.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

