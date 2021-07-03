Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BSY. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.75.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $64.83 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 55,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $2,657,423.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,272,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,985,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $9,198,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,023,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,606,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,100,938 shares of company stock valued at $54,817,398 over the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,628,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,997,000 after buying an additional 431,053 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

