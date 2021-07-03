Berenberg Bank Lowers John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target to GBX 290

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. John Wood Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 335.50 ($4.38).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 225.10 ($2.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 253.01. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £3,118.32 ($4,074.11). Also, insider David Kemp sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45), for a total transaction of £8,696.16 ($11,361.59). Insiders acquired a total of 8,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,196 in the last three months.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.