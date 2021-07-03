Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Up to $6.72

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $6.99. Berry shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 507 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Get Berry alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $542.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Analysts predict that Berry Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 192,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 49,612 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Berry by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.