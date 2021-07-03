Bessemer Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

PZD stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.63. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52 week low of $34.93 and a 52 week high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.