Bessemer Group Inc. Has $88,000 Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 361.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 35,056.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 22,436 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 333.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 281,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after buying an additional 216,809 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at about $4,271,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 97.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,190,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,080,000 after buying an additional 2,559,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at about $12,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

FTCH opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.65. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

