Bessemer Group Inc. Takes $62,000 Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

TAK stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 11.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.