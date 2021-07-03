Beyond Finance (BYN) Market Cap Hits $4.21 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and $5.52 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00138732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00169569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,395.65 or 0.99945712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002940 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,063,067 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

