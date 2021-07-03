Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $390.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $348.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

