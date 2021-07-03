Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bioventus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bioventus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of BVS opened at $16.51 on Thursday. Bioventus has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $938.18 million and a P/E ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bioventus will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,020,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,920,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,623,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,402,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,314,000. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

