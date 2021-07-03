Bitradio Reaches Market Cap of $52,616.74 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Bitradio has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $52,616.74 and approximately $119.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 158.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.73 or 0.00405381 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,108,995 coins and its circulating supply is 10,108,991 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

