BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE:CII opened at $20.76 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $20.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

