BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE:CII opened at $20.76 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $20.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.