BlackRock Inc. Acquires 37,793 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,939,547 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 37,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Peabody Energy worth $15,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,632 shares of company stock worth $509,729. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $838.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.77.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The company had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

