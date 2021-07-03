BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 143.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,302 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $15,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 130,547 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BHP Group by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,160,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 82,768 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BBL opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $68.04. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34.

A number of research firms have commented on BBL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.