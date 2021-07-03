BlackRock Inc. Has $14.21 Million Stock Holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,803 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Burford Capital worth $14,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BUR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,515,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,132,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,976,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,558,000.

Burford Capital stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55. Burford Capital Limited has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.55.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

